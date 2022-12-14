Synovus Financial's Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp's 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: SNV.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $22.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SNV.PRE was trading at a 6.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.66% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV.PRE shares, versus SNV:
Below is a dividend history chart for SNV.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Synovus Financial Corp's 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E :
In Wednesday trading, Synovus Financial Corp's 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: SNV.PRE) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SNV) are off about 0.6%.
