Synovus Financial's Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp's 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: SNV.PRE) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.70% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SNV.PRE was trading at a 1.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.32% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SNV.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Synovus Financial Corp's 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E :

In Tuesday trading, Synovus Financial Corp's 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: SNV.PRE) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SNV) are up about 0.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.