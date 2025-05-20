Synovus Financial's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SNV.PRD) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9877), with shares changing hands as low as $24.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SNV.PRD was trading at a 0.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.78% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SNV.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Tuesday trading, Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SNV.PRD) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SNV) are off about 0.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.