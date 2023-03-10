Markets
SNV.PRD

Synovus Financial's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

March 10, 2023 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SNV.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.575), with shares changing hands as low as $23.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SNV.PRD was trading at a 2.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.61% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV.PRD shares, versus SNV:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SNV.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

SNV.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SNV.PRD) is currently down about 3.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SNV) are off about 5.9%.

Also see:
 QGRW Videos
 Funds Holding TRMD
 CVRX YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNV.PRD
SNV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.