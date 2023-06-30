Synovus Financial's Preferred Stock, Series D Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SNV.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.575), with shares changing hands as low as $23.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.98% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SNV.PRD was trading at a 3.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.01% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV.PRD shares, versus SNV:
Below is a dividend history chart for SNV.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:
In Friday trading, Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SNV.PRD) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SNV) are up about 0.1%.
