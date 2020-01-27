Synovus Financial (SNV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.07, changing hands as low as $35.52 per share. Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNV's low point in its 52 week range is $31.80 per share, with $40.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.71.

