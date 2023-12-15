Synovus Financial (SNV) Price Target Increased by 10.01% to 36.99

The average one-year price target for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) has been revised to 36.99 / share. This is an increase of 10.01% from the prior estimate of 33.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.78 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.56% from the latest reported closing price of 39.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 806 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 135,688K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Synovus Financial holds 5,785K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 39.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,995K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,398K shares, representing a decrease of 28.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 24.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,568K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 7.18% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 4,485K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares, representing an increase of 34.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 15.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,314K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,311K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

