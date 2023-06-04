Synovus Financial (SNV) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Synovus Financial said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.66%, the lowest has been 1.77%, and the highest has been 9.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 132,282K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.93% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is 38.21. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.93% from its latest reported closing price of 29.64.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is 2,436MM, an increase of 9.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,271K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,982K shares, representing a decrease of 37.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 91.66% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 5,750K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,786K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 51.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,488K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 21.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,271K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 22.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,617K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

