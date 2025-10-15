Synovus Financial Reveals Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Synovus Financial (SNV) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $185.6 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $169.6 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Synovus Financial reported adjusted earnings of $203.9 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $615.39 million from $564.72 million last year.

Synovus Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $185.6 Mln. vs. $169.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $615.39 Mln vs. $564.72 Mln last year.

