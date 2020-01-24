Synovus Financial Q4 Profit Rises; Announces 10% Increase In Dividend

(RTTNews) - Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.94, up 3.1 percent year-over-year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.97, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Diluted earnings per share was $0.97, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter net interest income rose 34 percent year-on-year to $399.27 million. Non-interest income was $98.0 million, an increase of $30.0 million from the prior-year quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $484.41 million, for the quarter.

The Board of Directors also approved a 10% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend from $0.30 to $0.33 per share, effective with the quarterly dividend payable in April 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.