Synovus Financial Q4 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.35 compared to $1.08, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.08, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $192.11 million or $1.31 per share compared to $142.12 million or $0.96 per share. Taxable equivalent revenue increased to $510.27 million from $501.51 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $492.63 million in revenue.

