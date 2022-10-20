Synovus Financial Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), a provider of commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services, reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income available to common shareholders was $194.75 million or $1.33 per share, higher than $178.48 million or $1.21 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.34 per share, compared to $1.20 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $582.22 million from $499.87 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $570.77 million for the quarter.

Net interest income was $477.92 million, higher than $384.9 million a year ago.

