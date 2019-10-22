Synovus Financial Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) reported that its third-quarter net income available to common shareholders rose to $127.44 million from $99.33 million last year. But, earnings per share decreased 1.6% to $0.83, from $0.84 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.97, up 2.9% from $0.94 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income grew to $402.10 million from $291.62 million in the prior year.

Total non-interest income was $88.76 million up from $71.67 million last year.

