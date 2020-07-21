Markets
SNV

Synovus Financial Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.23 compared to $1.00, previous year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter adjusted revenue declined year-on-year to $472.80 million from $488.27 million. Analysts expected revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter.

The Group recorded provision for credit losses of $141.9 million reflecting significant economic stress due to the COVID-19 healthcare crisis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular