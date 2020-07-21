Synovus Financial Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.23 compared to $1.00, previous year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter adjusted revenue declined year-on-year to $472.80 million from $488.27 million. Analysts expected revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter.

The Group recorded provision for credit losses of $141.9 million reflecting significant economic stress due to the COVID-19 healthcare crisis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.