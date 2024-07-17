Synovus Financial Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synovus Financial (SNV):

Earnings: -$23.7 million in Q2 vs. $165.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. $1.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Synovus Financial reported adjusted earnings of $169.61 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $306.14 million in Q2 vs. $567.8 million in the same period last year.

