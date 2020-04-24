Synovus Financial Q1 Profit Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) reported first quarter income per share of $0.21 compared to $0.98, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net interest income was $373.26 million compared to $397.18 million, last yer. Adjusted total revenues declined to $473.42 million from $476.25 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $458.24 million for the quarter.

