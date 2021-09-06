Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.33

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.33 per share on the 1st of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Synovus Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Synovus Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Synovus Financial Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:SNV Historic Dividend September 6th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.28 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Synovus Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Synovus Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Synovus Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Synovus Financial might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Synovus Financial that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

