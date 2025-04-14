SYNOVUS FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $SNV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL ($SNV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $575,835,986 and earnings of $1.13 per share.

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL insiders have traded $SNV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN JOSEPH HOWARD (EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off) has made 1 purchase buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $435,000 and 1 sale selling 15,750 shares for an estimated $913,815 .

and 1 sale selling 15,750 shares for an estimated . THOMAS T DIERDORFF (EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking) has made 2 purchases buying 3,521 shares for an estimated $182,401 and 2 sales selling 3,521 shares for an estimated $182,291.

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of SYNOVUS FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE W. GREGORY STEUBE sold up to $50,000 on 02/19.

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNV in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNV recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SNV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $66.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Bernard von-Gizycki from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $64.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $57.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $59.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Russell Gunther from Stephens set a target price of $52.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Kevin Fitzsimmons from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $60.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Jennifer Demba from Truist Financial set a target price of $52.0 on 10/17/2024

