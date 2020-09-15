Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SNV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.58, the dividend yield is 5.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNV was $22.58, representing a -44% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.32 and a 106.97% increase over the 52 week low of $10.91.

SNV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports SNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -62.28%, compared to an industry average of -23.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 17% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of SNV at 2.39%.

