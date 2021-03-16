Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SNV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNV was $49.02, representing a -1.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.68 and a 349.31% increase over the 52 week low of $10.91.

SNV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports SNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.13%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNV as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 76.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNV at 4.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.