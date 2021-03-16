Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SNV has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of SNV was $49.02, representing a -1.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.68 and a 349.31% increase over the 52 week low of $10.91.
SNV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports SNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.13%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNV Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to SNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SNV as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD)
- First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
- Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
- NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 76.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNV at 4.22%.
