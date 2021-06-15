Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SNV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.89, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNV was $46.89, representing a -7.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.51 and a 165.21% increase over the 52 week low of $17.68.

SNV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.28. Zacks Investment Research reports SNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 74.88%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNV as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (SNV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BOUT with an decrease of -6.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNV at 6.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.