Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SNV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.05, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNV was $39.05, representing a -3.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.41 and a 30.47% increase over the 52 week low of $29.93.

SNV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.38. Zacks Investment Research reports SNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.92%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 5.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNV at 3.08%.

