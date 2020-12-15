Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SNV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.29, the dividend yield is 4.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNV was $32.29, representing a -19.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.12 and a 195.97% increase over the 52 week low of $10.91.

SNV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports SNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -47.4%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 28.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNV at 2.27%.

