Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SNV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.68, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNV was $45.68, representing a -9.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.51 and a 44.97% increase over the 52 week low of $31.51.

SNV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 93.89%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the snv Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNV as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 9.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNV at 1.57%.

