Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.23, changing hands as low as $42.00 per share. Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNV's low point in its 52 week range is $19.3948 per share, with $50.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.01.

