Synovus Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SNV

In trading on Monday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.60, changing hands as high as $49.87 per share. Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNV's low point in its 52 week range is $35.81 per share, with $59.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.06.

