Synopsys (XTRA:SYP) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 602.54

The average one-year price target for Synopsys (XTRA:SYP) has been revised to 602.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 573.71 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 404.92 to a high of 676.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.43% from the latest reported closing price of 455.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synopsys. This is an increase of 183 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYP is 0.48%, a decrease of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 158,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,551K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,519K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,138K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 88.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,731K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,823K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,512K shares, representing a decrease of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 12.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,656K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYP by 8.81% over the last quarter.

