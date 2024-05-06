News & Insights

Markets
SNPS

Synopsys To Sell Software Integrity Group Business For $2.1 Bln

May 06, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), an electronic design automation company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Francisco Partners, two private equity firms, to sell its Software Integrity Group business for up to $2.1 billion.

The transaction, expected to be closed in the second-half, includes up to $475 million in cash payable upon the achievement by Francisco Partners and Clearlake, of specified rate of return in connection with one or more liquidity transactions.

Sassine Ghazi, CEO of Synopsys, said, "For Synopsys, this move sharpens our focus on the unprecedented, high-growth opportunity we have in our core business- where the engineering of silicon and systems is converging as technology R&D teams look to capitalize on this AI-driven era of pervasive intelligence."

Post-transaction, the newly formed privately-held business will serve as an independent application security testing software provider, led by the existing Software Integrity Group management team.

The name of the new standalone entity will be announced at a later date.

SNPS was trading up by 1 percent at $542.30 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.