Synopsys To Repurchase Up To $1 Bln Of Common Stock

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) said that its board has approved a new stock repurchase program to purchase up to $1 billion of common stock.

"This new stock repurchase program with an increased authorization amount of up to $1 billion reinforces our ongoing commitment to generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value," said Trac Pham, chief financial officer of Synopsys.

The program replaces Synopsys' prior stock repurchase program, which was originally approved by Synopsys' Board of Directors in 2002.

