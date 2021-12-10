Synopsys To Repurchase Up To $1 Bln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) said that its board has approved a new stock repurchase program to purchase up to $1 billion of common stock.

"This new stock repurchase program with an increased authorization amount of up to $1 billion reinforces our ongoing commitment to generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value," said Trac Pham, chief financial officer of Synopsys.

The program replaces Synopsys' prior stock repurchase program, which was originally approved by Synopsys' Board of Directors in 2002.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.