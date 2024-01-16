Synopsys to buy software firm Ansys in $35 billion deal

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chip design software maker Synopsys SNPS.O said on Tuesday it would buy Ansys ANSS.O in an about $35 billion cash-and-stock deal, snapping up the maker of software used in creating products from airplanes to tennis rackets of players like Novak Djokovic.

