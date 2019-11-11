Synopsys To Buy Certain IP Assets From ESilicon

(RTTNews) - Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) said that it agreed to acquire certain IP assets from eSilicon. Terms are not being disclosed.

The transaction, which is expected to close during Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal 2020, is not material to Synopsys' financials.

The remaining entirety of eSilicon, including its ASIC business and 56/112G SerDes design and related IP, will be acquired by Inphi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.