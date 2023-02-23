Synopsys To Buy Back $300 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), an electronic design automation company, said on Thursday that it agreed with Bank of America N.A. for repurchase of $300 million of shares.

Synopsys will receive an initial delivery of around 718,000 shares, with the rest if any, will be settled on or before May 12.

Shares set for repurchase will be based on the average of daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, the company said in a statement.

