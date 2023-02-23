Markets
SNPS

Synopsys To Buy Back $300 Mln Of Shares

February 23, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), an electronic design automation company, said on Thursday that it agreed with Bank of America N.A. for repurchase of $300 million of shares.

Synopsys will receive an initial delivery of around 718,000 shares, with the rest if any, will be settled on or before May 12.

Shares set for repurchase will be based on the average of daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.