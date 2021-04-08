Synopsys Stock To Grow 20%?

[Updated 04/06/2021] Synopsys Update

After growing 190% since the end of FY2018 (ended October 2018), Synopsys’ stock (NASDAQ: SNPS) still has upside potential of nearly 20% as per consensus estimates. Synopsys, a company that focuses on silicon design and verification, silicon intellectual property, and software security and quality saw its stock grow by 190% from $90 at the end of FY 2018 to near $260 now, compared to the S&P 500 which gained 53% since the end of FY2018. The company has seen revenue and earnings rising over recent years, while its P/E multiple has also risen. Our dashboard ‘Buy or Sell Synopsys Stock‘ has the underlying numbers.

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, SNPS saw its revenue rise in Q1 2021 (ended Feb 2020) by 16% to $970 million as companies across vertical segments are racing to leverage big data, faster computation, and machine learning to differentiate themselves. Net income rose to $1.03 per share compared to $0.67 in the same period of the previous year. Further, the company reported $174 million of cash inflows from operating activities for the first quarter.

The coronavirus cases are rising again across regions which could continue to drive companies toward digital transformation and technology. This move toward advanced technology would continue to benefit companies like Synopsys which help their customers innovate from silicon to software. As per consensus estimates the company’s revenues are expected to grow by nearly 10% and market price by 20%.

[Updated 10/02/2020] Synopsys’ Stock has Rallied 90%, Should You Enter?

We believe there may be better places for your money than Synopsys’ stock (NASDAQ: SNPS). SNPS trades at $214 currently and it has gained 53% in value so far this year. It traded at a pre-Covid high of $165 in February, and it is much above that level now. Also, SNPS stock has gained 97% from the low of $108 seen in March 2020, as they saw a boost in the demand for advanced chips due to work from home orders globally. The company saw a revenue growth of 13% in Q3 2020 (ended July 2020) while Net Income more than doubled for the quarter primarily due to better Operating margin and benefit in income tax. In view of the strong rally in SNPS stock since late March, we believe that the stock has little room for growth in the near future.

