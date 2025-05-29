Synopsys Stock Gains 4% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Synopsys SNPS shares rose 3.7% during Wednesday’s extended trading session after the company reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $3.67 per share for the second quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39 and the guided range of $3.37-$3.42. The bottom line increased 22.3% due to a year-over-year increase in revenues.



SNPS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters the average surprise being 6%.



Synopsys’ second-quarter revenues jumped 10.3% year over year to $1.604 billion, which marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.602 billion. The top line was primarily driven by an increase in revenues of Time-Based Product and Upfront Product businesses.

Synopsys’ Q2 Details

In the license-type revenue group, Time-Based Product revenues (51.6% of the total revenues) of $828.3 million were up 6% year over year. Upfront Product revenues (31.8%) increased 28.7% to $510.7 million. Maintenance and Service revenues (16.5%) decreased 4.1% to $265.3 million from the year-ago quarter’s $276.6 million.

Synopsys, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Segment-wise, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) revenues (66.9% of revenues) were $1073.1 million, up 6.5% year over year. Design IP revenues (30% of revenues) amounted to $482 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $399.8. million. Other revenues were $49.2 million, which represented 3.1% of the total revenues and increased 4% year over year.



Geographically, Synopsys’ revenues in North America (41% of the total) and Europe (12%) were $655.1 million and $194.8 million, respectively. Revenues from Korea (16%), China (10%) and Other (21%) were $257.6 million, $157.5 million and $339.2 million, respectively.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 38%, up 70 basis points (bps) year over year.



Synopsys’ EDA’s adjusted operating margin showed improvement of 130 bps to 40.9%. The Design IP segment’s margin remained unchanged at 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Synopsys’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Synopsys had cash and short-term investments of $14.26 billion as of April 30, 2025, compared with $3.81 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025.



The total long-term debt was $10.03 billion at the end of the reported quarter, higher than $14 million reported in the previous quarter.



During the second quarter, Synopsys generated operating cash flow of $275 million. In the first half of fiscal 2025, it generated operating cash flow of $210 million.

SNPS’ Guidance for Q3 and FY25

For fiscal 2025, SNPS still expects revenues between $6.745 billion and $6.805 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are still expected in the range of $15.11-$15.19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.77 billion and the consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $14.88 per share.



Non-GAAP expenses are expected in the range of $4.045-$4.085 billion.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Synopsys expects revenues between $1.755 billion and $1.785 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.77 billion. Management estimates non-GAAP earnings per share between $3.82 and $3.87. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.90. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, SNPS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Paylocity Holding PCTY, StoneCo STNE and BlackBerry BB are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector.



PCTY, STNE and BB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PCTY shares have declined 2.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCTY’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share, up by 4.51% over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 0.99% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



STNE shares have surged 67.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STNE’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, up by 3.62% over the past 30 days, indicating a gain of 5.93% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



BB shares have gained 8.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB’s full-year 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 10 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a gain of 400% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.