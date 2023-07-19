Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synopsys (SNPS) closed at $457.33, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software used to test and develop chips had gained 6.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Synopsys will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2023. On that day, Synopsys is projected to report earnings of $2.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.48 billion, up 18.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.82 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion, which would represent changes of +21.57% and +14.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Synopsys is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Synopsys is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.98, which means Synopsys is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that SNPS has a PEG ratio of 2.74 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

