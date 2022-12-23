Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synopsys (SNPS) closed the most recent trading day at $320.21, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software used to test and develop chips had lost 3.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Synopsys as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $2.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 6.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.13 per share and revenue of $5.8 billion, which would represent changes of +13.82% and +14.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.52% higher within the past month. Synopsys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Synopsys currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.19, which means Synopsys is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SNPS's PEG ratio is currently 2.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SNPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

