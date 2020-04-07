Synopsys (SNPS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.63, changing hands as high as $140.77 per share. Synopsys Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNPS's low point in its 52 week range is $104.90 per share, with $166.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.54. The SNPS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

