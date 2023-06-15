Synopsys (SNPS) & Samsung Collaborate on IP Portfolio Design

Synopsys SNPS recently expanded its agreement with Samsung Foundry to develop a broad portfolio of intellectual property (IP) that will lower design risk and accelerate silicon success for automotive, mobile, high-performance computing and multi-die designs.

This move will enhance the company’s IP offering for Samsung's advanced 8 low power ultimate, SF5, SF4 and SF3 processes. It also includes Foundation IP, universal serial bus, peripheral component interconnect express, 112G Ethernet, universal chiplet interconnect express, double data rate (DDR), low power DDR and mobile industry processor interface.

Synopsys will optimize IP for Samsung's SF5A and SF4A automotive process nodes to meet stringent Grade 1 or Grade 2 temperature and Automotive Electronics Council (AEC)-Q100 reliability requirements. This will enable automotive chip designers to lower their efforts on design making and accelerate AEC-Q100 qualification. The company’s automotive-grade IP for advanced driver-assistance system-on-chips (SoCs) will include design failure mode and effect analysis reports that can save months of development effort for automotive SoC applications.

Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins owing to a robust product portfolio. The company’s penetration into new and growing artificial intelligence chip companies is a major growth driver. With the increasing need for enhanced security measures, considering the rising security threats in interconnected systems laden with software, demand for Synopsys’ solutions is shooting up. Robust growth in software-based verification at both traditional semiconductor and emerging system companies focused on its own in-house design is an upside.

In May, the company signed an agreement with Massachusetts-based Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS) platform provider, ReversingLabs. Per the deal, Synopsys is now authorized to resell ReversingLabs’ SSCS Platform with its Software Integrity Group’s Black Duck solution.

In April, SNPS reinforced its collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Company and Ansys for the design and manufacture of multi-die systems. Multi-die systems integrate heterogeneous dies in a single package, providing a path for designers to efficiently deliver innovative products with unprecedented functionality. By reusing proven dies, designers reduce risks, accelerate time to market and rapidly create new product variants with optimized system power and performance.

In a separate deal, in the same month, Synopsys introduced first-of-its-kind ZeBu Server 5 emulation system. It can deliver up to 30 billion gates capacity, two times higher throughput and improved energy use with less than half power consumption compared with its predecessor.

In second-quarter fiscal 2023, the Synopsys Design IP segment reported revenues of $335.2 million, representing 24% of revenues. Total revenues jumped 9.1% year over year to $1.4 billion in the last quarter. For third-quarter fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.48 billion, which suggests an increase of 18.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.