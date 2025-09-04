Synopsys (SNPS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys (SNPS) to post quarterly earnings of $3.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12%. Revenues are expected to be $1.77 billion, up 15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Synopsys metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Maintenance and service' should arrive at $290.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total products revenue' at $1.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by segment- Design IP' will reach $539.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by segment- Design Automation' reaching $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Upfront products' of $532.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Time-based products' to reach $945.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.7% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Synopsys have returned -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, SNPS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.