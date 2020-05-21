Synopsys' (SNPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Synopsys Inc.’s SNPS second-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $1.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.2%. Moreover, the figure improved 5.2% year over year.



Further, revenues increased 3% year over year to $861.3 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%.



Growth in work-from-home and e-learning trends induced by the coronavirus pandemic is driving demand for bandwidth, which drove the company’s fiscal second-quarter performance. Moreover, strong traction for Synopsys’ Fusion Compiler product boosted the top line.



However, supply-chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic are a headwind.

Quarter in Detail



Time-Based Product revenues (68.5% of total revenues) of $590.1 million were up 5.7% year over year. Moreover, Maintenance and Service revenues (15.2%) improved 5.2% to $141.5 million. However, Upfront Product revenues (15.1%) declined 9.5% to $129.8 million.



Segment wise, Semiconductor & System Design revenues (89.7% of total) were $773 million, up 2.7% year over year. The upside was driven by strong growth in IP. Within the same, EDA revenues (59% of revenues) were $511.4 million and IP & Systems Integration revenues (30% of revenues) were $260 million.



Software Integrity revenues were 88.3 million, contributing approximately 10% to the top line in the reported quarter.



Geographically, Synopsys’ revenues in North America (47% of total) were $405.8 million, while that in Europe (10%) was $89.3 million. Revenues from Japan (9%), Korea (12%) and the Asia Pacific (21%) were $80.5 million, $105.3 million and $180.4 million, respectively.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 25.7%, expanding 60 basis points (bps) year over year. Semiconductor & System Design delivered an adjusted operating margin of 27.9%, up 30 bps year over year, while Software Integrity margin expanded 320 bps year over year to 13.3%.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



Synopsys had cash and cash equivalents of $856.4 million as of Apr 30, compared with $700.4 million as of Jan 31.



Total debt came in at $235.8 million in the reported quarter compared with $331.1 million in the previous quarter.



Operating cash flow for the quarter was $9.8 million, flat on a sequential basis.



Guidance



For third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company’s revenues are expected to be $875-$905 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $931.8 million, which indicates growth of 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Management expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.33 and $1.38 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.42 cents, which suggests year-over-year growth of 20.3%.



Non-GAAP expenses are anticipated to be $640-$650 million.



For fiscal 2020, revenues are now projected in the range of $3.60-$3.65 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2020 is pegged at $3.62 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.6%.



Non-GAAP earnings for the period are expected between $5.21 and $5.28 per share. The consensus mark for 2020 earnings is pegged at $5.21, which suggests growth of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Synopsys still expects operating-margin expansion of 2 percentage points for the fiscal year.



For fiscal 2020, operating cash flow is expected between $815 million and $840 million.



