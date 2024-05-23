Synopsys (SNPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Synopsys SNPS missed both revenue and earnings estimates in the second quarter of 2024. The company’s second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $3 marginally lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03. However, the bottom line improved 26% year over year, primarily driven by higher revenues and better cost management.

Revenues jumped 15% year over year to $1.45 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. The top line was driven by growth across multiple business segments.

Synopsys' revenue growth was driven by ongoing investments from semiconductor and systems companies in its solutions to enhance their R&D capabilities, leading to four new customer acquisitions and more than 50 repeat customer engagements.

Synopsys, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

The software integrity segment of the company has gone under a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners. The $2.1 billion deal is supposed to be closed by the second half of 2024. The company has presented the Software Integrity business as a discontinued operation in its consolidated financial statements for all periods, resulting in changes in figures in the previous quarters. The report has been constructed per the new data.

In the license-type revenue group, Time-Based Product revenues (53.7% of the total revenues) of $781.7 million were up by 8.9% year over year. Upfront Product revenues (27.2%) moved upward by 18.3% to $396.4 million. Maintenance and Service revenues (19%) increased 31.8% to $276.6 million from the year-ago quarter’s $209.9 million.

Segment-wise, Electronic Design Automation (“EDA”) revenues (69.3% of revenues) were $1.01 billion, up 3.8% year over year. Design IP revenues (27.5% of revenues) amounted to $399.8 million. Other revenues were $47.3 million, representing 3.2% of the total revenues.

Geographically, Synopsys’ revenues in North America (44% of the total) and Europe (10%) were $638.2 million and $147.5 million, respectively. Revenues from Korea (13%), China (15%) and Other (17%) were $192.7 million, $221.8 million and $254.5 million, respectively.

The non-GAAP operating margin was 37.3%, expanding 290 basis points (bps) year over year.

Synopsys’ EDA’s adjusted operating margin rose 150 bps to 39.6%. The Design IP segment’s margin showed a massive improvement to 31.2% from 24.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Synopsys had cash and short-term investments of $1.66 billion as of Apr 30, 2023 compared with $1.27 billion as of Jan 31, 2024.

The total long-term debt was $17 million at the end of the reported quarter, which remained approximately the same in comparison to the Jan 31 ending quarter.

The company’s cash flows from operating activities, including discontinued operations, was $477 million in the second quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s cash flow generation of $703 million.

Guidance Update

For fiscal 2024, SNPS now expects revenues between $6.09 billion and $ 6.15 billion in comparison to the previously announced guidance range of $6.57-$6.63 billion. Non-GAAP earnings have been revised to $12.9-$12.98 from the previous guidance range of $13.47-$13.55 per share. Non-GAAP expenses are now expected in the range of $3.77 billion-$3.81 billion from the previously announced guidance range of $4.14-$4.18 billion.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Synopsys expects revenues between $1.51 billion and $1.54 billion. Management estimates non-GAAP EPS between $3.25 and $3.30. Non-GAAP expenses are anticipated in the band of $920-$930 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Synopsys carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SNPS have dropped 45.8% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are AppFolio APPF, Arista Networks ANET and Alphabet GOOGL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppFolio’s 2024 EPS has been revised upward by 13 cents to $3.97 in the past 30 days. Shares of APPF have surged 78.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s 2024 EPS has been revised upward by 43 cents to $7.92 in the past 30 days. Shares of ANET have surged 125.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alphabet’s 2024 EPS has been revised upward by 80 cents to $7.57 in the past 30 days. Shares of GOOGL have jumped 45.1% in the past year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.