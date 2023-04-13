Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synopsys (SNPS) closed the most recent trading day at $381.56, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software used to test and develop chips had gained 2.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Synopsys will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Synopsys is projected to report earnings of $2.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.38 billion, up 7.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.57 per share and revenue of $5.8 billion, which would represent changes of +18.76% and +14.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Synopsys currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Synopsys's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.81.

We can also see that SNPS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.