Synopsys' (SNPS) OptoCompiler Chosen by Juniper Networks

Synopsys SNPS recently announced that Juniper Networks JNPR, a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices, has selected its OptoCompiler chip designing platform for accelerating the development of photonic-enabled chips.

With Synopsys’ OptoCompiler, California-based Juniper Networks intends to design and optimize its hybrid silicon and Indium Phosphide optical semiconductor platform. This will ensure enhanced optical connectivity in data centers and telecom networks. Additionally, the photonic-enabled chips will be used in new emerging applications in artificial intelligence, Light Detection and Ranging, and other sensors.

The OptoCompiler chip designing platform is the industry’s first unified electronic and photonic design platform that combines mature and dedicated photonic technology with Synopsys’ industry-proven electronic design tools. The platform enables fast and accurate production and verification of complex Programmable Intelligent Computer designs reducing chances of human error.

Under the agreement, Synopsys’ photonic solution suite will also include its OptSim and PrimeSim HSPICE simulation solutions. OptSim is an award-winning software tool for the design and simulation of optical communication systems at the signal propagation level providing unmatched accuracy and usability. PrimeSim HSPICE is the industry’s most trusted comprehensive circuit simulator offering foundries-certified metal-oxide semiconductor device models with state-of-the-art simulation and analysis algorithms.

With Synopsys’ unified photonic solution suite, Juniper Networks will expand its customer base in several photonic market segments while reducing costs and alleviating product entry barriers.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Synopsys and Juniper Networks both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector that investors can consider are Arrow Electronics ARW, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Advanced Micro Devices AMD carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arrow’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings has been raised to $4.42 per share from $3.85 in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 8.1% to $14.6 per share over the past 60 days.

Arrow’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.6%. Shares of ARW have appreciated 34.5% year to date (YTD).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 0.38% to $2.65 per share in the past 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the surprise being 14%, on average. Shares of AMD have rallied 59.4% in the YTD period.

