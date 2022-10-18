Synopsys (SNPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Synopsys (SNPS) closed at $292.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Synopsys as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, up 11.01% from the year-ago period.

SNPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.85 per share and revenue of $5.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.39% and +20.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Synopsys currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Synopsys is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.64, so we one might conclude that Synopsys is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SNPS has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



