Synopsys (SNPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synopsys (SNPS) closed at $365.10, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software used to test and develop chips had lost 1.44% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.96% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Synopsys as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Synopsys is projected to report earnings of $2.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion, up 7.73% from the year-ago period.

SNPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.57 per share and revenue of $5.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.76% and +14.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Synopsys currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Synopsys is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.61, so we one might conclude that Synopsys is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SNPS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SNPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.