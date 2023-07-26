Synopsys (SNPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Synopsys (SNPS) closed the most recent trading day at $449.33, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software used to test and develop chips had gained 6.95% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Synopsys as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.73, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, up 18.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.82 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.57% and +14.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Synopsys currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Synopsys is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.09.

Meanwhile, SNPS's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

