Synopsys (SNPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synopsys (SNPS) closed at $451.71, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software used to test and develop chips had gained 7.27% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Synopsys will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.73, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, up 18.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.82 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion, which would represent changes of +21.57% and +14.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Synopsys is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Synopsys currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.24.

We can also see that SNPS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.