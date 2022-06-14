Synopsys (SNPS) Design Platforms Get TSMC Certification

Synopsys SNPS recently announced that the Synopsys Digital Design platform and the Custom Design platform have received the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) certification. This will aid its customers in optimizing performance, power and area (“PPA”) for complex advanced system-on-chips (SoCs), which are utilized in high-performance computing applications.

Synopsys’ digital design flow is a transformative platform where industry-leading technologies and products are integrated to form a single data model ensuring the delivery of maximum PPA entitlement and significant productivity. The platform is bolstered by transformative silicon lifecycle management technology and the industry’s first, fully-integrated, 3DIC exploration-to-signoff system. It allows designers to focus less on the mechanics of doing design and more on innovation.

Meanwhile, the company’s custom design flow is a unified suite of design and verification tools that accelerate the development of robust analog and mixed-signal designs. The platform features Custom Compiler, a modern solution for full-custom analog, custom digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuit design, and SNPS’ PrimeSim Continuum solution. Utilizing TSMC's N3E process, Custom Compiler, through this platform, will boost designers’ productivity.

Synopsys’ PrimeSim Continuum solution offers a unified workflow of advanced simulation technologies to accelerate the design and signoff of hyper-converged designs. Per the latest deal, Synopsys will enable its digital and custom design solutions on the Taiwan-based company's high-performing and power-efficient N3E and N4P processes.

Through this deal, Synopsys also intends to ensure the availability of its Foundation intellectual property (“IP”) and Interface IP on TSMC’s N3E and N4P processes. With this move, the company intends to accelerate SoC production while lowering design risks. Both design flows and IP are based on the latest versions of TSMC's design rule manual and process design kits.

Synopsys has been benefiting from strong design wins due to its robust product portfolio. Growth in the work-and-learn-from-home trend is driving the demand for bandwidth. Given the current economic scenario, customers are strengthening their supplier relationships and focusing on cost efficiencies and many have selected Synopsys as their primary electronic design automation partner. Relationships with companies, such as Advanced Micro Devices, Juniper Networks, Realtek, Teradici, NetLogic Microsystems, Toshiba and Wolfson, are a testament to the same.

