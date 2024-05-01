Synopsys (SNPS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Synopsys (SNPS) closed the most recent trading day at $522.18, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software used to test and develop chips had lost 6.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Synopsys in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 22, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.45, up 35.83% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.52 billion, indicating an 8.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.18 per share and a revenue of $6.49 billion, indicating changes of +17.78% and +11.07%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Synopsys. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.78% lower. Synopsys presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Synopsys is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.26. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.97.

Meanwhile, SNPS's PEG ratio is currently 2.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.26 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

