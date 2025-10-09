Synopsys (SNPS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Synopsys (SNPS) was down 1.01% at $484.41. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software used to test and develop chips had gained 26.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Synopsys in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, down 17.94% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.25 billion, reflecting a 37.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.83 per share and a revenue of $7.05 billion, representing changes of -2.8% and +12.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Synopsys. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 26.55% decrease. Currently, Synopsys is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Synopsys has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.13 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.31, so one might conclude that Synopsys is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SNPS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

